Judgments | The ride home from the bar turned violent – A woman's brain injury deprived her of her ability to work

A man abused a female acquaintance until she was unable to work. The prison sentence was reduced in the Court of Appeal.

Drunken a man assaulted his female friend on the way home from a bar.

The crime took place in Sipoo in August 2018. Neither party had any memories of the events: The victim due to a memory loss caused by a brain injury and the man due to being drunk.

The man and the victim knew each other from before, as the man had lived next door to the victim's boyfriend.

Twosome met each other in a restaurant.

The recording from the restaurant's surveillance camera shows that the victim and the man hugged in the restaurant and left one distance. An hour later, a passer-by found the woman lying unconscious on the bike path.

Ambulance personnel reported a saw pattern on the victim's head that resembled a shoe print.

At the hospital, the victim was found to have extensive brain contusions. He was transported by helicopter to intensive care, where the victim was on a ventilator for a week. The victim was left with a severe brain injury from the incident.

In court the victim said that he has not been able to return to working life several years after the incident.

The victim's blood was found in the shoes the man was wearing at the time of the incident. The victim was wearing a man's hoodie at the time of discovery.

The district court found that the man had stepped on the head of the victim lying on the ground at least once.

The District Court of Eastern Uusimaa sentenced the person born in 1984 Mikko Tuomas Turpeinen for aggravated assault to three years and four months in prison.

He was ordered to pay the victim 16,000 euros in various compensations in addition to medical expenses.

Man appealed the verdict to the Court of Appeal. According to the man, the victim's blood had gotten on the shoe in connection with another incident.

However, according to the Court of Appeal, there was no reasonable doubt about the man's guilt.

However, the Helsinki Court of Appeal reduced the man's prison sentence to three years, among other reasons, because there was no evidence that the victim was incapacitated.