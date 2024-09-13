Judgments | The resident followed as a helper when the guy started torturing the woman in Helsinki

Judgments|Two men assaulted a woman in her apartment, where one of the men had just raped her.

Helsinki the district court has sentenced two men in a case where the men deprived a woman of her freedom and assaulted her. One of the men also threatened the woman with a gun and raped her.

In court, the woman said that she was celebrating May Day at home with her friends and that the men also came. When some of the partygoers wanted to go to sleep, the group had decided to move to the shopping center Itis.

The woman said that she spent time with the men in a good spirit and moved with the men and a third person to the apartment of the other convict.

The woman said that the group had been at the apartment for a couple of hours, when one of the men suddenly pointed a gun at the woman’s head. The resident took the gun away from the threatener, whereupon the man took a knife and threatened the woman with it. A third person followed the situation without interfering.

Of these after the threats, the man hit the woman on the head with his fist, kicked and pulled her hair so that the woman’s hair follicles were torn off. The man shouted at the woman that he was raping her and tried to tear off her clothes.

The man took the woman to the bathroom, where he threatened to kill her and forced her to give him oral sex. During the act, the man used laughing gas.

After the rape, the woman tried to leave the apartment, but the men prevented her by, among other things, kicking her. When the woman finally managed to sneak out, the men ran after her. After catching the woman, the men kicked her again.

A neighbor saw the incident outside, whom the woman asked to call the police while running away without shoes towards a nearby shopping center.

On the same day, the woman applied for a sexual crime investigation.

Events after, the rapist sent the woman numerous threatening messages and made video calls. In them, the man said, among other things, that he threatened the woman with violence if she spoke at the trial and made a throat-cutting gesture in a video call.

The resident of the apartment did not want to speak in the district court. In the preliminary investigation, he had answered the question about the violence committed by the rapist, saying that he “does not accept any kind of violence against women” and that there was “only verbal violence” in the apartment, such as prostitution.

Tens of benzodiazepine tablets were found in the resident’s possession.

District court sentenced the rapist to 1 year and 11 months of conditional imprisonment and 60 hours of community service for rape, assault, deprivation of liberty, illegal threat and threatening to be heard in the course of justice.

He was ordered to pay a total of 6,400 euros to the woman and 30 euros to the state for medical certificate redemption costs.

The resident was sentenced to a four-month suspended sentence for deprivation of liberty, the crime of drug use, possession of an object or substance capable of harming another, and assault.

He was ordered to pay 250 euros to the woman. In addition, he was ordered to forfeit the ball gun used in the crime to the state.

In addition, both men were jointly and severally ordered to pay the woman 1,000 euros and the state to pay a total of 3,600 euros for the evidentiary costs and legal costs of the victim. In addition to these, the men were ordered to pay the state crime victim fees of 80 euros per person.

The men’s court costs, a total of 8,300 euros, will be paid by the state. The judgment is not binding.