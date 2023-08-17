Judgments | The relatives’ cruise took a violent turn: a 15-year-old raped an unknown woman

A 15-year-old boy went on a cruise with the men of his family. On the ship, he forced a previously unknown woman to have oral sex with him.

Helsinki the court of appeal sentenced a man born in 2002 to a year’s conditional imprisonment for rape committed as a young person.

The crime took place in September 2017. The convicted man was 15 years old at the time and on a cruise with his father, uncle, father’s cousin and an older male friend.

The man met the victim in the deck hall of the ship, where the man asked the victim for help in finding his cabin. The victim had agreed because he couldn’t even find his own cabin.

When the cabin was found, the man invited the victim to the cabin to drink alcohol and chat. The man’s older friend was also there, but immediately went to the bathroom in the cabin for several minutes.

Man started approaching the victim as soon as the cabin door closed. According to the victim, she denied the man repeatedly.

The man had used violence to knock the victim onto the bed and lay on top of him. After that, the victim had reached the sofa, whereupon the man had grabbed the victim by the hair, opened his pants and forced the victim to take the man’s penis in his mouth.

Finally, the victim was able to escape from the cabin.

Man denied having committed rape. He admitted to kissing the victim, but said it was consensual. According to the man, the victim had looked into his eyes and also looked at the man’s lips.

According to his own words, the man’s friend was in the toilet throughout the events. He estimates that he was there for five minutes, and during that time he did not hear any sounds from the side of the cabin.

The Helsinki district court dismissed the rape charge. According to the district court, the evidence both for and against guilt was almost equally convincing.

Semen was found on the woman’s shirt, which matched the man’s DNA. According to the district court, the sample did not conclusively show that the man had penetrated the victim’s mouth.

The victim had some external signs of violence, which the victim had described as quite severe. According to the district court, the bruises could have been caused, for example, by the victim crashing into the bar table due to the impact of the sea.

Prosecutor and the victim appealed the verdict to the Court of Appeal, which ended up with the opposite verdict from the District Court.

According to the Court of Appeal, for example, the fact that the victim did not bite or otherwise tried to prevent oral sex by resisting, does not indicate the victim’s consent. Also, for example, the fact that the victim had joked with the driver in the car on the way home did not weaken the credibility of the victim’s story.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal found the man guilty of rape committed as a young person. In addition to the suspended prison sentence, the man was obliged to compensate the victim a total of 7,200 euros in various compensations for suffering and several thousand euros in therapy costs.