Judgments | The punk musician was sentenced for rape

The victim told the court that he did not want to consider himself a victim. The act took place in Helsinki in 2014.

Helsinki the district court has sentenced a man born in 1977 to a one and a half year suspended prison sentence for rape. The act took place in Helsinki in August 2014.

The victim of the act had participated in the discussion of the punkstoo account established in 2021 and told about the incident there anonymously. A criminal complaint had been made about the victim’s writing, after which he had told the police about the sexual crime that had happened.

The conversation that started on Instagram has also led to other criminal processes, which HS has previously reported on. Musician Teemu Tanner relative to rape charge is still being processed in court and two women are on charges of defamation regarding writings.

HS also mentions Tanner’s case so that he is not confused with the man born in 1977 mentioned in the article.

Tuesday the man born in 1977 who received the sentence was ordered to pay the victim 1,500 euros in damages.

According to the victim, they had known the man through the same group of friends years before the incident. The woman had often attended the concerts of the musician husband. However, the woman was not romantically interested in the man.

According to the verdict, after a gig, in August 2014, the victim and the accused had ended up at the victim’s apartment. The apartment was “fun and packed”. Neither of them had a condom with them and the victim had considered contraception important because of the defendant’s lively sex life.

After going to sleep, the woman woke up in the middle of the night to find that the accused’s penis was inside her and the man was on top of her. The connection was unprotected.

The victim told the court that for a long time she did not understand that what had happened was a crime, because she had an image of rape by strangers.

“The lawyer has said that he did not want to be a victim, and no one would have believed him ten years ago,” the verdict says.

The defendant and, according to the victim, there had been discussions over the years about what had happened. During one meeting, the man had apologized for what had happened.

According to the man, the intercourse was consensual and he denied having committed the crime.

According to the court, the account given by the defendant was narrower than the victim’s. In its decision, the court also drew attention to the fact that the defendant had regretted what had happened even years later.

“Basically, there would have been no reasonable reason for regret in a situation where both parties would have ended up having intercourse by mutual consent,” the decision states.