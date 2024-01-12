Friday, January 12, 2024
Judgments | The public prosecutor is applying for leave to appeal from the KKO in the case of Päivi Räsänen

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 12, 2024
in World Europe
0
Judgments | The public prosecutor is applying for leave to appeal from the KKO in the case of Päivi Räsänen

The story is about Päivi Räsänen's writings about gays. The District Court and Court of Appeal previously dismissed Räsänen's charges.

Attorney General has applied to the Supreme Court (KKO) for leave to appeal in a case in which a member of parliament Päivi Räsä (kd) has been accused of incitement against a national group.

The story is about Räsänen's writings about gays. The District Court and Court of Appeal previously dismissed Räsänen's charges.

According to the public prosecutor, it is important to get the KKO's position on how different fundamental rights must be weighed. According to the prosecutor, the case is mainly about the relationship between freedom of religion and freedom of speech and the prohibition of discrimination, and when expressions must be considered punishable hate speech exceeding the lower limit of punishment.

