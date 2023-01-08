Judgments | The police sent a “sharp” message to the entire staff of the institution: Received a written warning

The police received a warning after violating the duty of an official. The police appealed to the administrative court about the warning they received.

Eastern Uusimaa the police officer who worked at the police department received a written warning for his actions. Among other things, the police had sent an inappropriate email to the entire police department.

The police already had notices on their account. He had received a warning about his behavior in October 2019. The behavior had also been discussed with the supervisor in January 2020.

The police officer changed to other duties in June 2020. At that time, a discussion was held with him about a “new beginning”. The role of the crime commissioner and the work behavior in accordance with the Civil Service Act had been emphasized to the police.

However, these measures were not sufficient, the documents state. The police continued to behave in a manner “which is apt to undermine confidence in the proper handling of the police’s duties”.

The police department considered that milder measures such as a verbal or written notice were no longer sufficient.

Warning was given in September 2020.

The policeman was on annual leave, but he did not leave his work machine at the workplace for updates, even though his superior called for the machine, according to the instructions.

The police officer also told his supervisor that he used a hundred hours of agency work time to take care of his own “personal processes”.

During six months, the police had acknowledged five case decisions, while in the same time his colleagues had acknowledged 550 and 666 case decisions.

In June 2020, the police had also sent an email to the entire staff of the police department, which was described as “sharp” in the documents of the administrative court. The message did not meet the requirement of factual language required for the position of crime commissioner.

Police demanded in the appeal addressed to the administrative court that the written warning had to be revoked.

He pleaded that he acted in accordance with official instructions and as required by his position. He had not wanted to hand over the computer because he wanted to recover his personal files.

The police also accused their colleagues of obstructing the handling of the case.

Administrative Court dismissed the police complaint.

The administrative court considered that the issuing of a warning had been proportionate to the reprehensibility of the acts, judging the acts as a whole.