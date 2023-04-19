Judgments | The police gassed a peaceful teenager at a New Year’s party in Helsinki – Convicted of assault

Helsinki police beat a 16-year-old boy during the arrest. The police officer was convicted of assault and dereliction of duty.

Helsinki the district court convicted a man born in 1978 for crimes he committed while working as a police officer.

The crimes took place on New Year’s Eve 2021.

The victim had set off fireworks at the Senate square, where there were about 20 people at the time of the incident. The market was part of an area with a firework ban ordered by the rescue service.

The police patrol who witnessed the situation was about to intervene in the activities of the young people, when the young people ran away. The police patrol caught up with the young people quickly.

The video camera recording showed how the victim had walked calmly towards the doorway when the policeman and his colleague caught the victim.

The policeman took the victim to the ground, although he did not resist. After this, the police had gassed the victim three times while the victim was handcuffed.

After that, the policeman’s two colleagues lifted the victim up from the ground and the policeman punched the victim hard in the stomach.

Police denied having committed the crimes. He said he just grabbed the boy by the lapel of his jacket. According to the police, the boy had lost his temper and the police could not tell if the boy had a knife with him, for example.

According to the district court, based on the evidence, the boy did not resist the police at any point. The boy admitted that he had called with his mouth, but according to the district court, the police have to put up with harsh taunting without resorting to force.

According to the district court, in the situation, the police had no need and no right to use such force on the victim. The means used were wrong and completely disproportionate to the boy’s behavior, the court states.

Police was sentenced to a six-month suspended prison term for assault and breach of duty.

He was ordered to pay the victim 750 euros for pain, discomfort and other temporary inconvenience and 750 euros for the suffering caused by the insult.

For the boy born in 2005, charges of careless handling and resisting an official were dismissed.

The judgment is not binding.