Judgments | The pimp was sentenced to pay more than half a million euros to the state

Judgments|The duo, convicted of aggravated adultery, had rented apartments in Finland and Sweden.

Helsinki the district court has sentenced two people for gross pimping that lasted for years.

Dzsenifer Szilvia Regner between 2016 and 2023 rented several apartments around Finland and Sweden to provide sex services. In Finland, there were at least apartments in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Tampere, Turku, Oulu and Rovaniemi. A total of dozens of sex workers worked in the apartments.

In addition, he had organized and paid for flights for sex workers.

Regner had also marketed sex services on several different sites in Finland and Sweden. He was responsible for communication between clients and sex workers. Sex workers paid half of their fees to Regner.

Another of the convicts had acted in the same way, but only for about a year between 2022 and 2023. In addition, he had assisted Regner, among other things, in communicating with customers at times when Regner himself was not there.

District court sentenced Regner to three years of unconditional imprisonment. In addition, he was sentenced to pay the state 545,000 euros in proceeds of crime and 80 euros in crime victim fees.

One of the defendants was sentenced to ten months in prison and to pay the state the 25,700 euros he received as proceeds of crime and an 80 euro crime victim fee.

The telephones used in the exchange of messages were confiscated from both convicts, which will remain with the state.