Judgments | The pilot frolicked in a strip club in Copenhagen and went snowmobiling in Lapland with other people’s money – the court condemned the huge bill

Air Force a man who held a position of trust in the pilot association illegally billed payments to the association from, for example, a strip club in Copenhagen, a snowmobile rental from Ruka, his credit card bills, six phones and even nail clippers.

Crimes took place between 2007 and 2012. The District Court of Central Finland found that the man billed the Air Force Pilots’ Association ILY ry for per diems and travel expenses without rights and unjustified, and used the association’s funds for his own personal expenses.

The man denied the charge. He admitted that the wealth transfers described in the indictment had taken place in themselves, but according to him there had been a basis for all of them and the right to invoice them. In addition, he appealed to the association’s annual discharge from liability.

Man had embezzled money with a total of hundreds of different bills, ranging from small to large. There were no receipts for all invoices.

Unjustified expenses included, among other things, various travel bills, telephone and electronic expenses, fuel expenses, and personal credit card payments and personal loans.

Among other things, the man invoiced a fee from a strip club in Copenhagen as meeting expenses. In court, he explained this as the “representation expenses of the joint Nordic meeting” held in the city. He justified the hotel and car rentals for the trip to Brazil by saying that “on the way he did written assignments related to the annual meeting of the association”.

According to the court, paying the personal credit card balance with the association’s funds was also unjustified.

The list includes unjustified invoices from nail clippers to a rented snowmobile in Ruka. The man had also purchased six phones with the association’s funds.

It also turned out in court that some of the invoiced travel expenses were inconsistent with the information in the flight service information, according to which he was flying and not on the way to represent the association.

The man had invoiced some travel invoices not only from the Air Force pilot association, but also from the Air Force School or the Officers’ Union.

The court considered that the man was not able to give a credible explanation about the connection of the expenses to the activities of the pilot association.

The right according to him, the man’s actions lasted a long time. The court was left with the impression that he consciously took advantage of the fact that the use of funds was not controlled. In particular, the duplicated and faked travel invoices and the payment of one’s own credit with the association’s funds showed deliberate action, according to the district court.

According to the court, the travel invoices submitted by the man for accounting contained false information about the trips, their destinations and costs. The travel invoices and receipts gave the wrong impression of who is responsible for paying the invoices. With false and misleading information, the man has made it difficult to get a correct and adequate picture of the position of the accountant.

Middle Finland on Monday, the district court sentenced a 58-year-old man to conditional imprisonment for aggravated embezzlement and aggravated accounting crime. The length of the suspended sentence is one year and two months.

Heavy compensations of more than 120,000 euros came crashing down on her, as well as interest on arrears that have been rolling since the years of the crime. In addition, approximately EUR 15,000 remained to be paid for special audit and litigation costs and approximately EUR 76,000 for court costs, both with late payment interest starting from the judgment.

In total, the man has to pay at least more than 211,000 euros.

The judgment is not binding.

