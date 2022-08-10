Judgments | The person who kidnapped a schoolboy in Helsinki’s Kulosaari received a prison sentence

A 9-year-old boy was abducted in April while on his way to school. A long-time criminal was convicted of taking a hostage.

Helsinki the district court gave its decision on the Kulosaari child abduction. The trial took place at the end of July behind closed doors.

54 years old Juha Robert Hurme was sentenced to five years in prison for taking a hostage. A charge of aggravated robbery was dismissed.

The man has a long criminal history. He was convicted in 2000 of killing. Since then, he has received several fraud convictions, the most recent of which is from this summer. The man has changed his name several times and has sometimes fled from official authority to foreign countries.

The judgment is not binding.

