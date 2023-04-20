Judgments | The perpetrators of the murder used deliberate and brutal violence to torture the victim

The men target the victim with violence for two days.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court sentenced two men to life imprisonment for the murder committed in the traveling cell of Vantaa prison.

According to the law Abshir Diini Muyen and Perttu Oskari Pyynönen killed the 21-year-old victim after two days of violence. According to the law, the violence was subjugating and humiliating. According to the verdict, both perpetrators inflicted a lot of different violence on the victim and both also raped the victim.

The motive for the act was incorrect information, according to which the victim was guilty of raping a child.

Judgment according to Muye, he started abusing the victim the day before the murder and raped the victim with a toilet brush. The violence continued the next morning. Pyynönen was transferred to the same cell on the day of the murder, when the perpetrators continued to use violence together.

According to the court, the abuse has worsened and intensified after Pyynönen’s transfer. In the cell, the men have, among other things, hit and kicked the victim, and forced him to swallow smoke and drink urine and detergent. Pyynönen also raped the man with a toilet brush.

The man was also tortured by pouring boiling hot water-sugar solution on his genitals.

The pouring of water has caused such serious burns to the victim that, according to the court, the victim’s life was in danger.

“The extent of the owner’s skin damage has already been such that even if he had received skin graft treatment, he could still have died from inflammatory conditions resulting from burns,” the district court’s press release says.

One of the convicts had dictated the suicide letter written by the victim. After this, the men killed the victim by suffocation.

District court had previously ordered both defendants to undergo a mental state examination. According to the statements prepared by the Niuvanniemi hospital, both of the accused were responsible at the time of the acts, that is, they have understood their act and its consequences.

According to the court, the men acted thoughtfully and planned. The defendants caused the victim long-lasting and intense suffering.

“Even as a murder, the act must be considered brutal and cruel,” states the court.

According to the verdict, the victim was defenseless, and he has not given any reason for the act.

The victim had arrived in Vantaa from another prison, where he was serving a two and a half year sentence for sexual crimes against minors.

Soon after the act, the police started a preliminary investigation into how the events in the travel cell had gone unnoticed by the prison staff. Based on the report, the police assess whether there is a reason to open a preliminary investigation into the staff’s actions.

