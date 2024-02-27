Judgments | The party got a tragic decision in Helsinki, when the teenagers decided to set fire to their friend's home

The alcohol-filled evening was to end tragically, when two men decided to set fire to their friend's home and leave the place with as little noise as possible.

Three the man's alcohol-fueled evenings ended in arson in Kontula in October 2023.

The District Court of Helsinki sentenced the person born in 1999 Teemu Matti Roineen for vandalism and theft to three years in prison.

A man born in 1997 was sentenced to a six-month suspended sentence for neglecting a rescue operation and theft. Judgments are not legally binding.

Prosecutor demanded a sentence for both men for attempted murder. The men had been in the village at the victim's home, where the evening had been spent talking and listening to music.

Finally, the victim had retired to sleep heavily drunk. Then the guests decided to steal DVD movies, perfumes and a hair clipper from the victim.

To cover his tracks, the younger of the men decided to start a fire. He piled packing cartons on top of the TV stand and lit them on fire. The man also tried to set the couch on fire.

After that, the men left the apartment with the least noise. Neighbors called for help, and firefighters rescued the sleeping man.

Gentlemen agreed with the main features of the events, but considered the action to be a whim. The intention was not to harm the victim.

The district court was also of the opinion that the man who started the fire did not aim to kill the victim.

In addition to prison sentences, the men were ordered to jointly compensate the victim 2,000 euros for mental suffering. In addition to that, the younger man must compensate the damage caused to the apartments in the city of Helsinki of almost 2,400 euros.