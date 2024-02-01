Friday, February 2, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Judgments | The orderlies were sentenced to prison for violence

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 1, 2024
in World Europe
0
Judgments | The orderlies were sentenced to prison for violence

The verdict of the criminal case regarding the activities of the order supervisors was given on Thursday.

Two the warden was sentenced to prison on Thursday. It is about an extensive lawsuit concerning the former employees of the security industry company Avarn Security.

On Thursday, the District Court of Eastern Uusimaa gave its decision in the criminal case, where the accused were 15 law enforcement officers and a total of 24 cases. One of the charges was left to be dealt with later because the victim could not be brought to court on the spot.

The first ones the crimes of the security guards were revealed in December 2022. The passenger ticket inspectors who witnessed the abuse reported their observations to the police.

More crimes were revealed based on the video footage found by the law enforcement officers.

In all cases, the victims of the crimes could not be reached.

Judgments are not legally binding.

See also  Currencies | FT: Putin is considering drastic capital restrictions to revive the ruble

The news is updated.

#Judgments #orderlies #sentenced #prison #violence

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
EU agrees on a new aid package for Ukraine for 50 billion euros

EU agrees on a new aid package for Ukraine for 50 billion euros

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result