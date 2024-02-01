Judgments | The orderlies were sentenced to prison for violence

The verdict of the criminal case regarding the activities of the order supervisors was given on Thursday.

Two the warden was sentenced to prison on Thursday. It is about an extensive lawsuit concerning the former employees of the security industry company Avarn Security.

On Thursday, the District Court of Eastern Uusimaa gave its decision in the criminal case, where the accused were 15 law enforcement officers and a total of 24 cases. One of the charges was left to be dealt with later because the victim could not be brought to court on the spot.

The first ones the crimes of the security guards were revealed in December 2022. The passenger ticket inspectors who witnessed the abuse reported their observations to the police.

More crimes were revealed based on the video footage found by the law enforcement officers.

In all cases, the victims of the crimes could not be reached.

Judgments are not legally binding.

