Judgments | The one who fell in love on the Esplanade was found not guilty

The charge of aggravated assault was dropped in court. The man was found not guilty of five other crimes.

On the Esplanade On Wednesday, the man who ran into the crowd was convicted in the Helsinki district court of attempted murder and aggravated endangering traffic safety. The man was innocent at the time of the crime, so he was not sentenced to punishment.

The prosecutor also demanded a verdict for attempted aggravated assault, assaulting the police and resisting an official. However, the man was not convicted of aggravated assault.

In the field of politics On May Day 2022, a 35-year-old man was driving along the Pohjoise Esplanadi and its nearby streets, which were closed to traffic due to May Day celebrations. The maximum speed was 109 kilometers per hour. As always on May Day, there were quite a few people there.

Anyone still not seriously injured. From the videos filmed in the area, you can see that for many, the journey to the car of the curler was only centimeters away.

Kaahari also hit people with his car, but fortunately this only happened when the speed was lower. One pedestrian was thrown onto the hood of the car and onto the ground in the collision. Before stopping, the car also hit eight cars, one of which was thrown towards Café Esplanadi.

The man already confessed to the police that the events proceeded as later described in the indictment. However, the state of mind examination revealed that he was innocent at the time of the incident.