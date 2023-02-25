Judgments | The old man thought he had paid for the taxi ride, but he was tricked: His card was swiped for thousands of euros

The driver stole the old man’s bank card and gave it to his son-in-law. Both had previous criminal records, which led to unconditional prison sentences.

Taxi driver the man who presented stole the payment card of a 91-year-old man from Helsinki and gave it to his son-in-law, who used the card for thousands of euros.

The driver, born in 1962, was sentenced to 9 months’ unconditional imprisonment for aggravated theft in the Helsinki district court.

The sentence was toughened because of his previous criminal record. The man had previously been convicted numerous times for embezzlement and other crimes.

The daughter’s spouse who used the card, i.e. a man born in 1977, on the other hand, was sentenced to three months and 15 days in prison for the crime of concealment and payment instrument fraud.

The men appealed the verdict to the Helsinki Court of Appeal, which ended up upholding the district court’s verdict. The judgment is not binding.

Proceedings started in January 2020, when a 91-year-old man was waiting for a taxi ordered for him at Tallinna Square in Itäkeskus.

At the time of the crime, a 57-year-old man arrived and made the older man get into his car, even though he was not the driver ordered by the man. The man drove the elderly man to Herttoniemi, where he gave the driver his payment card, thinking he was paying for a proper taxi ride.

The man took the payment card, replaced it with another card and left the place.

The driver gave the card to his son-in-law, a 42-year-old man at the time of the crime. After this, the card was used for a total of more than 27,000 euros.

Among other things, the card was used to withdraw cash and pay for purchases with both the card’s bank and credit functions. The code number of the card was therefore known to the criminals.

Injured party died before the main trial. He told the preliminary investigation that he had only noticed at home that he had received the wrong card from the driver.

Among other things, a surveillance camera recording was used as evidence in court, which shows how a 57-year-old man motioned for an elderly person to get into his car.

The men denied all charges.

The younger man claimed that he had received a payment card from an unknown man in the shopping center and after that used the card numerous times so that this unknown man has driven him around Helsinki.

District court according to the report, the elderly person was in bad shape, needed a walker to move around, and his vision was impaired. The court found that the car driver took advantage of the elderly person’s helpless and distressed state in his crime.

In the case of the younger man, the court stated that if someone asks to use a payment card on behalf of another, that in itself is a very exceptional request. The district court considered that the man should have found out about the origin of the card.

Read more: The man’s flight to Bangkok was delayed 50 hours – Finnair denied compensation and cited “exceptional circumstances”

Read more: The man lured a minor with his celebrity connections from a nightclub and raped him