Judgments | The off-duty police officer saw the woman driving the wrong way in Helsinki Töölö and took action

Judgments|The woman drove twice against a red traffic light in Töölö in Helsinki. By chance, his breakdown was seen by a plainclothes policeman from the adjacent lane.

Under A 30-year-old woman drove into red cars twice in Taka-Töölö in November 2021.

He could have gotten away like a dog from a leash, if there just happened to be a policeman on his way to work in the next lane.

The off-duty police officer was in a car in the adjacent lane at the traffic lights and he noticed the woman as she drove by. The policeman focused on the woman’s face and was able to make out the driver’s face, even though he was about two meters away.

The driver’s face was illuminated in the dark by the street lamps and the light of the phone in the driver’s hand.

Later, the police checked the number service based on the registration number of the name of the owner of the vehicle. He recognized the owner of the car from the social media photos as the woman driving the red lights.

A car the woman driving denied that she had driven on the day in question. He claimed that a friend or relative had been driving the vehicle.

In the woman’s opinion, she had been wrongly identified and, on top of that, the police had acted wrongly without following the orders of the Police Board.

However, the district court found that the police did not act in official capacity, but as an eyewitness.

Since the off-duty police officer had paid special attention to the driver and observed him only a few meters away, his identification could be considered strong, according to the district court.

Helsinki the district court convicted a woman born in 1995 of grossly endangering traffic safety.

As punishment, the woman was sentenced to pay 45 daily fines, of which EUR 1,350 will be paid from her income.

In addition, he has to pay the state a crime victim’s fee and compensate the cost of evidence for a total of 102 euros.

The judgment is not binding.