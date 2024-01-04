Judgments | The mother left the little baby in the crib to sleep and went to the bar

The woman left the little baby to sleep in the crib and went to continue the evening at the restaurant.

27 years old a woman was sentenced for throwing a small baby in Järvenpää.

The woman had been noticeably drunk and continued to party the night away, despite the fact that she was alone caring for her four-month-old baby.

According to the verdict, the woman had first left the baby in the stroller on the street for about 15-20 minutes and therefore went to a restaurant to drink alcohol.

After this, the woman had taken the child home in the crib, covered the baby and went back to the restaurant, leaving the child home alone. In the restaurant, the woman had consumed a lot of alcohol until the police patrol came to the scene about half an hour later.

Judgment it turns out that an acquaintance of the woman had been playing pool at the restaurant at the same time. An acquaintance who was heard as a witness in court said that he noticed that the woman was “quite drunk” and ordered shots of mint wine.

The woman had left for a while and then returned to the restaurant. At that time, the witness had reported the woman to the emergency center. The emergency center directed a police patrol to the scene.

The patrol police heard in court described the woman's condition as very intoxicated. It had been difficult to keep the woman upright and her speech had been slurred. In addition, approximately 11 grams of cannabis were found in the woman's possession.

The District Court of Itä-Uusimaa sentenced the woman to a three-month suspended prison sentence for the crime of using narcotic substances and throwing things. The verdict is final.