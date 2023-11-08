Judgments | The mother got nervous about her child’s constant playing – Was sentenced for assault

The district court sentenced the woman to daily fines.

Mum got upset with his 12-year-old son when the child didn’t want to stop playing on the game console. According to the child’s story, the mother had disconnected the device’s wires and taken the console to the cabinet behind the locks and ordered her to brush her teeth.

According to the boy’s story, the mother had put her hand in front of her son’s mouth in the middle of brushing his teeth. The younger brothers were also present in the situation, who were frightened by the mother’s actions. According to the children, the mother had grabbed the little brothers hard by the armpits and throat, so that at least one child’s breathing was momentarily difficult.

The woman denied most of the charges, but admitted that she put her hand over the child’s mouth.

The district court of Itä-Uusimaa sentenced the woman to 80 days fine for three assaults.

District court it appears from the judgment that the children did not live permanently with their mother at the time of the crime.

At the time of the incidents, the under-13s were staying with their mothers for school summer vacations. The woman said in her own hearing that she had agreed with the boys’ father that the eldest son’s Playstation game console would not be brought to his apartment. According to the mother, the boy had difficulties to stop playing.

According to the woman, the situation had gone differently than the children describe. According to the woman, the eldest son was nervous about the game ban and directed violence at his mother. However, there was no evidence of the alleged injuries, and the three children’s accounts of the events differed from their mother’s version.

According to the children’s stories, the mother had treated all three boys harshly while brushing their teeth and then thrown two children to bed. According to the children, the head of the second child hit the bedpost.

About children the elder contacted his father after the situation. The father had called the emergency number and gone to pick up the children. According to the father’s testimony, the woman showed no signs of violence and the children were very upset by the situation.

The district court considered the injuries received by the children to be minor, but since they were caused by a parent, the court considered the acts to be assaults.

The woman who received the sentence appealed her sentence to the Helsinki Court of Appeal and demanded that the charges be dismissed. In its decision on Wednesday, the Court of Appeal upheld the judgment of the district court.