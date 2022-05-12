Judgments The men took the car keys from the locker room of the Jakomäki swimming pool – the car was later found damaged in Kirkkonummi

Friday, May 13, 2022
The men took the car keys from the locker room of the Jakomäki swimming pool – the car was later found damaged in Kirkkonummi

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 12, 2022
in World Europe
The acts brought the men 50 days of absolute imprisonment and more than 6,700 euros in various compensation costs.

12.5. 19:47

In Helsinki In the Jakomäki swimming pool, two young men aged 21–24 were taking the property of the swimming pool’s customers. The events are scheduled for one evening in early November 2018.

The surveillance camera footage shows how they walked into the hall. According to the video footage, one of them leaned on his elbow. The following video shows both men running out of the hall and neither has an elbow. The men were inside the swimming pool for about 20 minutes.

Men after leaving the hall, it was revealed that stuff had been taken out of the two lockers.

The locker door, which was in the possession of another 9-year-old child, had been locked, but for some reason had remained unlocked. Outerwear and a telephone had been taken from there.

The other, locked locker, on the other hand, had been broken into with a knife or hammer, and the clothes of a swimming customer, a small amount of cash, keys, a driver’s license, and car keys had been taken out.

In addition, a car with stolen keys disappeared from the parking lot. More than a week later, the car was found damaged in Kirkkonummi. At that point, the license plates of the car had been replaced, which had also been stolen.

Elbow A 21-year-old man who went to the court with him denied the district court was present. However, according to samples from the Central Criminal Police, the 21-year-old had been in a car stolen by men, as his DNA had the car’s gear stick and a fingerprint in the rearview mirror.

However, the district court ruled that the other man seen in the surveillance camera images had been a 21-year-old suspect.

In November 2020, the Helsinki District Court sentenced the men to 50 days’ absolute imprisonment and compensation of more than 6,700 euros for two thefts, the theft of a motor vehicle and driving a vehicle.

Both appealed against the judgment of the district court to the Helsinki Court of Appeal. At the time of his commission, the 24-year-old demanded a reduction of his imprisonment to a fine or a suspended sentence. The 21-year-old, on the other hand, demanded some of the charges and claims for damages be dismissed.

According to the 24-year-old, the acts were robberies, not thefts. However, the district court already ruled in its judgment that the previous criminal activity of both and the fact that the goods exported clearly included property belonging to the child show that the activity was clearly planned. In addition, according to the district court, the men had prepared for their actions in advance by bringing a burglar to the swimming pool.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal ruled on Tuesday that there were no grounds for changing the verdict handed down by the district court with regard to the penalties for both appellants.

