Judgments | The men took the car at gunpoint in Joensuu – they were sentenced to unconditional imprisonment

North Karelia On Tuesday, the district court sentenced two men to prison for robbing a car in Joensuu last November.

According to the district court, the defendants took possession of a man’s car in the yard of a car repair shop by threatening him with a gun.

The defendants denied the crime, and one of them told the court that it was an agreed car deal. The second accused denied his involvement in the events completely.

According to the Central Criminal Police, which investigated the case, the defendants were connected to the defunct United Brotherhood criminal gang, but according to the district court, the group had no part in the act itself.

Juha-Matti Markus Palviainen, 31, was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for aggravated robbery and a firearms offence. Three years and four months in prison Janne Mikael Asikainen28, was also convicted of a felony drug offense.