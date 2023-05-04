Judgments | The man who kidnapped a 9-year-old boy from Kulosaari got years in prison

A 9-year-old boy was abducted on his way to school in Helsinki’s Kulosaari in April 2022. The Court of Appeal found the man also guilty of aggravated robbery.

Helsinki The Court of Appeal gave its decision on the Kulosaari child abduction case on Thursday.

The Court of Appeal found the man guilty of hostage-taking and aggravated robbery and sentenced him to seven years and six months in prison.

The District Court of Helsinki sentenced the person born in 1967 Juha Robert Hurmeen in August last year to five years in prison for taking a hostage. The district court previously dismissed the charge of aggravated robbery.

Criminal happened in April 2022. The convict abducted the third-grader victim near his home in Kulosaari when the child was on his way to school.

The man had forced the victim into his car by threatening him with a gun and using violence. After that, he sent the victim’s family information about the hijacking via text message and forbade them to contact the police.

During the day of the act, the man was in contact with the family several times both by email and text messages and also tried to call the child’s parents several times.

The hijacking lasted several hours. The man drove the child in his car to Sipoo, where he tied his hands and feet to a tree with cable ties and taped his eyes and mouth so that he could not scream for help.

The perpetrator left the place himself and left the child in the forest. The child was able to free himself from the bundles at noon and received help from a passer-by he met on the forest road.

