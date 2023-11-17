Judgments | The man who broke into an apartment in Jätkäsaari and raped a woman received a sentence of more than five years

A 24-year-old man was convicted of aggravated breach of domestic peace and aggravated rape.

Helsinki On Friday, the district court sentenced a man who broke into her apartment and raped her in Helsinki’s Jätkäsaari in September. A 24-year-old man was convicted of aggravated breach of domestic peace and aggravated rape.

The district court’s verdict is largely hidden, but the court gave a public statement about it. According to it, on September 9, the man unlawfully broke into the victim’s place protected by domestic peace through the balcony in the middle of the night.

The verdict shows that the man was on parole at the time of the crime. When ordering the punishment, the district court took into account the man’s previous criminality as a basis for aggravation, which, according to the prosecutor, shows his obvious disregard for the prohibitions and orders of the law.

The district court sentenced Daniel Masanneh Långin to five years and five months in prison. In addition, he was sentenced to pay the victim various compensations and costs over 14,000 euros.