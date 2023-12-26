Judgments | The man was found passed out on the hall floor – the 9-year-old called the emergency center

The convicted man said in the preliminary investigation that he thought he had gone to his friend's house.

Western Uusimaa the district court has sentenced the man who broke into a private house to a 25-day suspended prison sentence for breach of domestic peace and assault.

The intrusion and assault took place in Lohja in the fall of 2022.

The father of the family found an unknown man on the hall floor when he arrived home. Before that, only the family's two minor children were in the house.

The father of the family tried to wake up the passed out man, until he started waving his arms, whining and hit him on the forehead.

The situation led to a struggle, during which the convicted man bit the victim's thumb and scratched his forearm and scalp. In addition, the victim also received other wounds and bruises during the assault.

Emergency center it appears from the recording that the father had called the emergency center after noticing a drunk person lying in the hallway. The father has tried to wake up the man and asked him several times to put his hands down and leave.

In another emergency center recording, the family's nine-year-old son asks the police to come and tells about an unknown man in the hallway who has tried to hit his father.

The victim eventually managed to push the intruder out onto the porch and got him under control, where he held the convict until the arrival of the police patrol.

The family's 5- and 9-year-old children had seen the abuse against their father. The mother of the family, who arrived later, said that they were crying and visibly very scared.

Doomed In the preliminary investigation, the man told about his hazy memories of the events. He says he remembered wrestling in the yard.

He said he thought he had gone to his friend's house. The man has stated that this is not like him, and he did not think he was normal.

Legal found the victim's account credible. The story was supported by emergency center recordings and a doctor's report.

The court considered that the convict did not come to the scene with the obvious intention of using violence against the victim, and the conduct of the convict does not meet the hallmarks of such a gross breach of domestic peace.

Legal sentenced the man to a 25-day suspended prison sentence for disturbing the peace and assault. In addition, he was ordered to compensate a total of 4,300 euros for suffering, pain, damage and temporary inconvenience, as well as a total of more than 4,000 euros for court costs.

The convicted person also has to separately compensate 300 euros for the cosmetic damage that was left on the victim's thumb and hand from the abuse.

The judgment is not binding.