Judgments | The man was convicted of rape on the basis of “general life experience” – the Court of Appeal rejected the charge

The district court sentenced the man to rape based on general life experience. The Court of Appeal overturned the charge.

In the year A man born in 1960 was convicted in the district court for raping his then-spouse. The charge was dismissed in the Court of Appeal.

In the background, the divorce process in the union had already been going on for a longer time, which the man’s ex-spouse described in court as stormy.

The divorce had already been worked on for a longer time. According to the victim, the man threatened to kill himself if they broke up.

In October In 2019, the victim and the man were both in the apartment again. According to the victim, the man behaved threateningly, for example by chasing her with a shoe in his hand. However, according to his own words, the victim was not afraid because he believed that he could escape from the situation.

When the parties had retired to their own rooms to sleep, the man came to visit the victim’s room.

According to the victim, the man had threatened to kill the victim and grabbed him by the throat and then raped the victim.

The next day, the victim called the police. The police took the woman out of the apartment. According to the victim, even in the police car, the man threatened to kill both the victim and himself.

The victim moved to a shelter to live.

Man denied the charge of rape. He said that the sex had been consensual and the victim had demanded that the man perform sexual acts on the victim, or else the victim would have been angry.

The man said the victim had several orgasms. In its decision, the Länsi-Uusimaa district court stated that it is already quite unlikely based on general life experience and the claim undermined the credibility of the man’s story.

The district court found the victim’s account more credible than the man’s version of the events.

The man was sentenced to two years in prison for rape and damage. The damage happened only after the victim left the apartment.

The charge of damage came when the man destroyed the spouse’s and the couple’s belongings for more than 7,000 euros. The man burned, broke or disposed of, for example, floor laminate, massage harnesses, sparklers, porcelain items and a blood pressure monitor.

The man admitted that he had destroyed the items. He said that he drank a bottle of booze, and because of that he did not remember the events of three or four days.

Man appealed the verdict to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal dismissed the charge of rape.

According to the Court of Appeal, there was only a small amount of evidence other than the victim’s credible account of the events to support the prosecution.

According to the court of appeals, there was reasonable doubt about the man’s guilt, because the evidence presented in support of the charge did not exclude with sufficient certainty the possibility that the sexual intercourse had taken place consensually.

In the Court of Appeal, the man was sentenced to a fine for causing damage.

