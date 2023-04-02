Judgments | The man wanted revenge on his girlfriend: He set the bed on fire

The young man wanted to take revenge on his girlfriend, who, according to the man, had cheated on him. The man started a fire in the couple’s apartment in Vantaa.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court sentenced a man born in 2001 to 60 days in prison for vandalism.

The man had started a fire at his home in Hakunila, Vantaa, in August 2021.

A work of destruction happened in a rented apartment where the man lived with his common-law wife. The co-wife was not at home when the man decided to take revenge on his partner in the middle of the night.

In court, the man said that he wanted to burn the bed linen because his partner had cheated on him.

The man had sent messages to his common-law partner before destroying the apartment, which read “It’s better to answer now or I’ll burn down our house”.

The man had collected newspapers on the bed and set them on fire.

Housemate arrived on the scene, and soon the rescue service as well. When the fire department arrived, the fire had been limited to the bedroom, but the smoke gases had spread throughout the apartment.

Both the apartment and its furniture were completely destroyed.

District court according to the man should have realized that the apartment catching fire is a very likely consequence of his actions.

It is clear that starting a fire in an apartment building in the middle of the night is, in principle, capable of causing a general danger to life or health, the court’s decision states. There are a total of 12 apartments in the same building.

The man considered the fact that he informed his common-law partner about the fire he started as a mitigating circumstance.

This fact did not affect the sentence, but the man’s previous sentence had a degrading effect on the punishment. The man was sentenced to 60 days in prison.

The man has to pay almost 73,000 euros in various compensations.

The man appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not change the judgment of the district court, which is therefore legally binding.

