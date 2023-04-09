Judgments | The man tried to kill his ex-wife, claimed that she had stabbed him

The Facebook update started an argument, which ended with the man hitting his ex-spouse in the side with a folding knife.

In the year A man born in 1983 was sentenced to three years and six months in prison for attempted murder in the district court of Eastern Uusimaa. A man stabbed his former spouse in the parking lot of this home.

The crime took place in Martinlaakso in Vantaa in April 2022.

The events started when the man published an update about the war in Ukraine on his Facebook page. The man’s ex-spouse got angry that the man posts such updates but shows no interest in his child.

The woman said that she had been trying for years to get the man to spend time with their common child.

Past the spouses had been messaging each other in an insulting tone. The man had also sent video messages threatening the woman’s life.

At midnight, the man arrived in his car at the parking lot of the woman’s home. Before that, he had sent the woman’s mother a message that read “now I’m going to kill your girl”.

The woman came out, and according to her, the “knife swinging” started right away. According to her own words, the woman had also taken a knife with her as an emergency.

The man hit the woman in the left side and arm with a folding knife. The woman suffered puncture wounds, of which the one hit below the breast required stitches.

Man told the court that he was really angry and that he was going to beat the woman. However, he denied hitting the woman with a knife.

The woman had stabbed herself to cause problems for the man, the man said.

Based on the doctor’s report, the stab wounds did not appear to be self-inflicted.

According to the district court, there was no doubt about the man’s guilt based on the evidence. Tim Isberg was sentenced to three years and six months in prison.

The man appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not change the district court’s verdict other than by correcting the statement regarding the period of deprivation of liberty and reasonableness. It did not affect the length of the sentence.