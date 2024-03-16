Judgments | The man tormented his ex-wife with threatening “message robberies” years after the divorce

The man threatened to break his ex-spouse's legs and make this new man “fat”. The court found the man guilty of, among other things, stalking.

Helsinki the district court sentenced a man born in 1972 to an 80-day fine for two illegal threats and stalking.

The man was persecuted for months by his former spouse. The couple had a child together and had divorced in 2013.

The divorce had been contentious, and the woman had received sole custody of the child while the man was constantly intoxicated with the child.

In November In 2017, the custody dispute started to escalate even more. The man called the parents of the child's friend and asked them to pass on the message to the woman that he was going to break her legs.

That was also the start of the months-long persecution. The man sent the woman numerous messages on her mobile phone and e-mail.

According to the woman, the man's “message robberies” often continued long into the night. The man also bombarded both the woman and the couple's child with phone calls. The child's subscription had to be changed repeatedly.

In September 2018, a man appeared on a rampage in the stairwell of the woman's home. He threatened to “make fat” the woman's new husband.

Man denied having committed the crimes. According to the man, the messages were related to his frustration that the woman was making it difficult for him and the child to meet.

According to the court's assessment, the woman had tried in her messages to deal with matters related to the common child in a factual manner. The man's messages, on the other hand, were, according to the court's assessment, very inappropriate, disturbing, insulting and threatening.

In addition to the fine, the man was ordered to pay his ex-spouse 1,500 euros in damages and her common-law husband 450 euros for the suffering caused by the insult.

The verdict is final.