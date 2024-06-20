Judgments | The man took advantage of his stepdaughter, was convicted 10 years later

Judgments|The man watched porn and masturbated in front of his girlfriend’s child. According to the man, the victim invented things in the hope of money.

As a father figure a man in his fifties who described himself was convicted of abusing a girl who lived in the same household.

The man’s crimes began in the spring of 2013 and continued until the end of 2014. The victim was 12–14 years old at the time of the incident.

The man had masturbated several times in front of the victim and watched porn in her presence. The man also touched the girl.

Man denied the charges. According to him, it was “trendy to accuse innocent people in the hope of money”. According to the man, the victim’s story was based on false memories.

In the man’s opinion, the victim’s description of himself in the Linkedin service indicated that the victim did not actually have problems in life as the victim said.

The victim had started to experience symptoms as a result of the events a few years later. The victim suffered from intense anxiety and problems attending school.

District court found the victim’s account credible.

The Helsinki district court sentenced a man born in 1967 to one year and six months of suspended imprisonment for aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

The man was also ordered to do 20 hours of community service. In addition, the man was ordered to pay the victim a total of 9,000 euros in compensation with interest calculated from the time of the incident.

The man appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not change the district court’s verdict.