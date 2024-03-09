Judgments | The man took a taxi and dug a machete out of his bag in the middle of the trip

The man refused to pay the 47 euro taxi fare and threatened the driver with a knife.

In the year A man born in 1998 threatened a taxi driver with a machete and refused to pay for the taxi ride.

The District Court of Helsinki sentenced Chadrac Lombo Munzenzan to a joint prison sentence of two years and four months for aggravated robbery and the illegal threat that occurred on the second day and possession of an object or substance suitable for harming another.

The crimes took place in Helsinki in September 2020.

Jockey took a man convicted of robbery on board, and at first everything went well. In the middle of the journey, however, the situation changed.

The man opened his bag, which contained a knife. The man started threatening the driver and told him that he would not be able to pay for the ride. He also threatened to kill the drivers.

When the taxi arrived, the man paid the driver 20 euros and left the rest of the amount unpaid. The total price of the trip was 47 euros. After this, however, the man began to demand the money he had given back.

Jockey In the situation, he received a half-centimeter cut wound on his right thumb.

The man used a machete-like bladed weapon with a 24-centimeter-long blade as an instrument. The knife was smooth on one side and serrated on the other.

In the end, the man got the 20-euro note he had given the driver and left the place.

District court considered that the robbery was outrageous. According to it, the situation has been considerably dangerous from the driver's point of view, for example due to the dangerousness of the device.

The man appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. According to him, the robbery was not gross as a whole, and the knife was included only for his own safety.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not change the district court's verdict.

Judgment the man who received it changed the course of events he told in the preliminary investigation in the Court of Appeal. However, the Court of Appeal did not find the man's reasons for changing his story credible.

The district court ordered the man to pay the taxi driver the 20 euros he embezzled. In addition, the man was sentenced to pay the victim 3,000 euros for pain, discomfort and other temporary inconvenience and 2,500 euros for mental suffering.