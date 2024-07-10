Judgments | The man threatened to kill his neighbor if he touched the picket fence again

Judgments|The dispute started over a thuja fence planted by the couple, which the neighboring family thought was on their property.

Neighbor dispute led to violence in Vantaa.

The dispute between two neighbors started over a thuja fence in 2020. The couple had planted a thuja fence on the border of their plots, but the neighboring family thought it was on their side of the plot.

Disagreement about the location and cutting of the thuja fence finally escalated in September when the father of the family started cutting the thuja fence despite the fact that it was planted by a neighbor’s couple. The husband of the couple got upset about this and went to the other side of the fence with a crowbar. The man started hacking the lower part of the hedge with a crowbar.