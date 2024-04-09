Judgments | The man thought he had gone to the woman's place in a bar in Helsinki, but he ended up being raped

The man thought he had danced with the woman and left at the end of the wet evening. There, the man was raped in the apartment.

Man was raped at the end of a Sunday bar evening in Helsinki in November 2023.

The victim had met the perpetrator in a restaurant, and mistook her for a woman. A friend of the victim who was in the bar said that the perpetrator looked like a “Barbie” in a pink top. The two ended up at the author's home for the rest.

At the apartment, the victim found out the sex of the companion and he refused after realizing that he had sex. The perpetrator did not agree to this but forced the victim to take the penis in her mouth. The perpetrator also tried to penetrate the victim's anus.

When the victim tried to leave the perpetrator's apartment, the perpetrator demanded 200 euros from the victim or he would be beaten.

Factor himself denied the charge. According to him, the victim did not even visit his apartment. He said that he was so drunk that he wouldn't have been able to have intercourse anyway.

However, the surveillance camera recordings showed how the victim and the perpetrator left together.

The victim also immediately told his friend about the events in the messaging app, how it was “basic rape, extortion, keissi”.

Helsinki the district court sentenced the person born in 1990 Muhammad Yusri Bin Jaafari for rape and illegal threats to two years and four months in prison.

He was ordered to pay the victim a total of 5,500 euros in compensation.

The judgment is not binding.