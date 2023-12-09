Judgments | The man “snapped” in the middle of the weekend together: He took the woman captive and started violently

A man held a younger woman prisoner in Helsinki, abusing and raping her.

In the year A man born in 1984 was sentenced to more than three years in prison for crimes that took place in April 2020 in Helsinki.

The man had gotten to know the 18-year-old victim and ended up spending the weekend with her.

The man said that he met the victim on the Tor network, where the victim had posted an ad selling escort services. According to the woman, they met in connection with drug deals.

The two had spent the weekend together cycling in Eastern Helsinki and at both of their apartments. Sometimes they used drugs, sometimes they talked about “deep things about life”.

Then, on Saturday evening, the man clicked, the woman told the court.

The man had targeted the woman with violence, molested her and threatened her. The man also raped the woman. The situation lasted for several hours.

When the woman got out of the man’s apartment, she sought a doctor. In the examination, the woman was found to have numerous bruises, contusions and lacerations.

The man himself said that he was reluctant to have sex with the victim, even though he had ordered an escort service to the victim’s place. However, videos of the sex had been filmed, with which the man had intended to earn money.

The district court did not find it to any extent credible that the man who ordered escort services was in any way reluctant to have sex.

In addition to that, the victim’s actions and behavior immediately after the events, as well as the injuries found on the victim and his symptoms could not be reasonably explained according to the court, if the victim had been in the apartment and had sex voluntarily.

Helsinki the district court sentenced Tommi Herman Pulliainen for assault, rape, deprivation of liberty and the crime of drug use to three years and five months in prison.

He was ordered to pay the victim a total of 16,200 euros in various damages.

The man appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. In the Court of Appeal, the compensation for suffering was reduced by 500 euros, but the prison sentence was not changed.