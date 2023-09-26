Judgments | The man returned home from his girlfriend’s place in Helsinki and found that almost all of his belongings were gone

The man’s ex-wife systematically emptied the closets of her former home a year after the divorce. The woman was fined for theft.

Helsinki the district court fined a woman born in 1990 because she secretly went to her ex-husband’s apartment and took his property with her.

The crime took place in July 2021. The man had been with his new girlfriend at the time.

When the man returned home the next day, almost all of his belongings had disappeared from the apartment.

Male the neighbors told the man that they had seen a familiar woman carrying boxes out of the apartment.

The woman had also lived in the apartment, and she had been left with the key to the man’s home. They also have children together.

Dresses, shoes, cash, a necklace and a computer were missing with the woman. Many of the items stolen were brand new.

Woman denied the charge. She said that she went to the apartment from time to time to get the children’s things, but nothing that belonged to the man.

The district court found that the neighbor’s testimony about the woman carrying the box supported the man’s story.

The woman was fined 60 days as punishment for the theft.

The woman appealed the decision to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not grant him permission for further proceedings, so the district court’s decision remains permanent.