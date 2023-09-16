Saturday, September 16, 2023
Judgments | The man refused the corona test twice – Sentenced to fines

September 16, 2023
Judgments | The man refused the corona test twice – Sentenced to fines

The man who traveled between Estonia and Finland repeatedly refused the corona test because it caused him nosebleeds.

Helsinki the district court sentenced a man born in 1985 to a 30-day fine after he twice refused a corona test.

The man was returning from Tallinn to Finland when he did not agree to the corona test organized at the port. The crimes took place in September and October in 2021.

The man said the reason for the refusal was that taking the corona test always caused him nosebleeds. According to the man, the bleeding lasted for a minute.

District court stated that at the time of the covid-19 pandemic, healthcare was at times extremely burdened, and therefore the measures to prevent the spread of the infectious disease were essential.

The test was not seen as violating personal integrity and the man had repeatedly come to Finland aware that he should present a certificate of the test or participate in the test.

The man was convicted of two offenses related to the neglect of the covid-19 test.

The man appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not grant the man permission for further proceedings.

