Judgments | The man raped the woman and then chased her around the apartment in Espoo

The man first raped the woman in an apartment in Espoo and then chased his escaped victim around the apartment.

Man received a suspended prison sentence of one year and 10 months for rape. A man raped a woman in Espoo on January 1, 2022.

The man had gone to sleep next to the victim naked and started to satisfy himself. The victim had woken up, and the man had come on top of him.

After this, the man inserted his finger into the victim’s vagina. He had tried to push his penis into the vagina as well, but when that didn’t work, the man had pushed his finger inside the victim again.

The victim had on several occasions made the man stop and leave the place and pushed him away.

Victim had fled to another room, but the man caught her and tried to carry her into the bedroom. The victim was hanging from the door handles of the rooms.

According to the prosecutor, the man had said that he wanted intercourse before his death. The man denied saying that.

Finally, the victim was able to escape to the bathroom and called the emergency center. The man had entered the bathroom with a knife, but the victim had managed to get out in the stairwell.

Western Uusimaa according to the district court, the man’s “mental state at the time of the act was very weak”.

According to the district court, the case is on the verge of whether a prison sentence can be suspended. It considered that a suspended sentence alone is not sufficient punishment.

The district court ordered the man to pay the victim 3,800 euros as compensation for pain and suffering and other temporary inconvenience, almost 1,800 euros for loss of earnings and 4,500 euros for suffering.

The man was also ordered to do community service for 80 hours as a side penalty.

The judgment is not yet final.