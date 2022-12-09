Judgments | The man pushed the woman aside and belittled, then stabbed the father: received more than three years in prison

A 23-year-old man was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for, among other things, attempted murder and defamation.

9.12. 20:56

Helsinki the district court sentenced the person born in 1999 Aron Viljami Liukkonen 3.5 years in prison for attempted murder, drug use crime, mild assault and defamation.

The man appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not change the district court’s verdict. The judgment is not binding.

Criminal took place in Helsinki in December 2021.

The man had gone to get his clothes from the young woman’s home, where she lived with her parents.

The woman gave the clothes to the man, after which the man pushed the woman aside to slam the front door. The sentence for mild assault came from pushing the woman.

The man returned to the house and rang the doorbell, and the woman’s father opened the door and went to talk to the man.

Then the man started calling the woman derogatory names. The woman’s father tried to close the door, when the man said to the man “do you want to be stabbed”. The man then hit the woman’s father with a knife and then ran away from the scene.

As a result of the blow, the woman’s father received a puncture wound below the sternum. He had to be hospitalized for several days.

Medical certificate according to the method of doing it, it was definitely life-threatening, because the blow from the bladed weapon was no more than centimeters away from the heart, lungs and large veins of the chest cavity.

The man admitted to the stabbing. However, according to him, the intention was not to kill the woman’s father.

According to the district court, the man must have considered the death of the woman’s father as a very likely result, considering the stabbing in the chest area with a knife.