Judgments | The man offered the runaway girl a place to stay, drugged her and started raping her

A man in his thirties met a 14-year-old girl on an internet sex dating site, offered her drugs and started raping her.

Helsinki the district court sentenced a man born in 1991 to five years and seven months in prison for crimes against a teenage girl.

The crimes took place in November 2022, when a 14-year-old girl was on the run from her placement at the time of the crime.

Usama Al-Idrissi was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison for attempting to buy sexual services from a young person, for aggravated drug crime and aggravated child rape.

The convict and the victim met on an internet sex dating site and talked through the Snapchat application.

The victim was looking for a place to spend the night, and the man invited the victim over. He offered the victim cannabis, ecstasy and cocaine.

When the victim and the man had been going to sleep, the man had started to undress the victim. The victim had refused and tried to put his clothes back on. The man had denied the victim.

The man had had both vaginal and anal intercourse with the victim several times. The man had also performed other sexual acts on the victim, at least some of which the victim has resisted.

When the victim was able to leave the apartment, the man gave him 30 euros and told the victim to buy himself contraception.

Doomed the man claimed that the intercourse was consensual.

A tape of the events secretly recorded by the man on his phone was heard as evidence.

The tape shows how the man repeatedly offers the victim drugs. In addition to that, the recording shows how the victim says that the man’s actions hurt.

District court according to the man’s actions met the characteristics of both aggravated sexual abuse of a child and aggravated rape. The man was thus considered guilty of aggravated child rape.

The man was ordered to forfeit to the state the two phones used in the crime, the leather binding straps, the dildo, the whip and the whip.

The man was obliged to compensate the victim 15,000 euros for the suffering caused by the insult.

The judgment is not binding.