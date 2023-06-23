Judgments | The man marketed gambling games and shared his gambling with his followers: conditional and over 50,000 euros to be paid

According to the Police Board, the income from illegal gambling marketing varies greatly between different parties.

Eastern Uusimaa at the beginning of June, the district court sentenced a 27-year-old man to conditional imprisonment for a gambling crime. In addition, the man was sentenced to forfeit more than 50,000 euros as the financial benefit produced by the crime.

The court considered that a man known on social media had marketed gambling games implemented by someone other than Veikkaus, which is against the prohibition laid down in the Lotteries Act.

According to the court, the man markets the gambling company’s games on the website, social media platforms Youtube and Snapchat, and the streaming service Twitch. The place of the crime is Vantaa and the time of the crime is from May 2020 to May 2021.

The man admitted that he acted as described in the description of the charge, but considered that his actions were not in all respects intentional marketing, but partly also “feeling out”, and that he may have had followers outside of Finland as well. The man told the court that playing at online casinos is his hobby and passion.

“Even if (the accused) had, according to what he said, also felt gambling, he must have understood that he was also marketing gambling with his actions. It is possible in itself that (the accused) could have had followers outside of Finland as well. However, the marketing has taken place on a website in Finnish and content aimed at Finns and user accounts in Finnish and content aimed at Finns. The marketing is therefore aimed especially at Finns, which (the accused) must also have understood,” the verdict states.

The right according to the man himself had marketed and allowed others to market gambling games using his own social media platforms and using the material he produced himself.

“He has shared his playing on various social media accounts and his Snapchat followers, where he could have won and new free play money. He has shared pictures of game situations and his winnings with his friends and partly on social media. At some point during the commission of the crime, he realized that he could also have promoted the sale of an online casino with his actions and also marketed the online casinos,” the judgment says.

The court also considered that the man’s procedure took quite a long time.

“During the act, the police board twice asked him to give an explanation of his procedure and pointed out that the procedure is possibly illegal. (The accused) has continued his procedure despite this. The criminal benefit received by (the accused) must be considered considerable.”

The court sentenced the man to a 50-day suspended prison sentence and to forfeit 51,300 euros as the financial benefit produced by the crime. The District Court of Eastern Uusimaa issued the verdict on June 6.

Police Board the lottery administration is responsible for the supervision of gambling. Chief Inspector of the Lottery Administration of the Police Board Johanna Syväterä says that the income from illegal gambling marketing varies greatly between different parties.

“Marketing and paying commissions can be about partnership marketing, for which the marketer gets paid based on some agreed criteria. The criteria can be, for example, traffic directed to a specific gambling site, money lost by players or registrations. It can also be a fixed amount of money, in which case the amount usually depends on the number of followers,” says Syväterä.

According to Syväterä, last year the Police Board sent about 40 requests for clarifications. In the second year, the number was around 30. Requests for clarification have also been sent abroad, often to Estonia.

According to Syväterä, it is a common misconception that online games could be marketed outside the borders of Finland. What is important is the target audience of the marketing, not what the marketing is done from.

“The provisions regarding the marketing of the Lotteries Act include marketing that takes place on the internet, if it is directed to Finland. The criterion is whether the communication aims to specifically influence consumers in mainland Finland in order to promote gambling. Regulations cannot be circumvented by moving from Finland.”

Police Board possible illegal marketing becomes known largely based on reports from citizens. Some can also be found through the Police Board’s self-monitoring.

According to Syväterä, the Police Board’s means of intervention include, among other things, a ban on illegal marketing and a threatened fine or penalty payment set as an effect.

“We also have the option of making an investigation request to the police if we suspect that the hallmarks of a gambling crime set out to be punished in the Criminal Code are met.”

According to Syväterä, there hasn’t been a big increase in the marketing of online games in recent years, but in the long term it has.

“In recent years, there has been a change in that marketing has moved to other platforms. If in the past Facebook was used, today the most popular platforms are Instagram and Twitch,” he says.