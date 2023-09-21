Judgments | The man lured the woman who was at the Leppävaara train station to a nearby forest and raped her

The man took the woman he met at the train station to the forest, raped her and left her at the bus stop. The man was sentenced to prison.

In the year A man born in 1983 was sentenced to prison for sexual crimes.

The most serious of the crimes was the rape that took place in Espoo in September 2019.

The victim said that he was sitting at the Leppävaara train station when a previously unknown man approached him. The man had asked about the woman’s information, and the woman had gotten a bad feeling about the situation.

So the woman started to leave, but the man started following her. The man grabbed the woman firmly by the hand and led her into the nearby forest. In the forest, the man raped the victim in several ways without a condom.

After the incident, the man took the woman to the bus stop. The woman immediately called 911.

The man admitted to sexual intercourse, but said that it was consensual and that the woman was satisfied with everything.

The district court looked at the video camera recording of the train station, the victim’s injuries, and the victim’s story, which was supported by a DNA sample that matched the man. According to the court, the victim was in an “exceptionally vulnerable position” due to his diagnosis.

Man was also convicted of sexual abuse of a child. The act took place at night in November 2019 at the Helsinki Railway Station near the entrance to the metro station.

The man had approached a previously unknown 15-year-old girl who was at the station with her 13-year-old friend.

The man had hugged the girl and kissed her on the cheek, and then left. However, the man had returned, hugged the 15-year-old girl again, squeezed her back and breasts and kissed her on the face. The police saw the situation and intervened in the man’s actions.

The man was also accused of sexually abusing a child because he had kissed a 13-year-old friend on the hand. For this act, the charge was dismissed.

Helsinki the district court sentenced By Reza Amir three years in prison for rape and sexual abuse of a child.

The man was ordered to pay a total of 8,000 euros in compensation to the rape victim, and a total of 1,700 euros in compensation to the harassment victim. The verdict is final.