Judgments | The man kept his car at the place he rented and received 33 monitoring fees

According to the parking supervisors, the man’s parking permit was not visible properly. The court ruled in favor of the man.

Helsinki the court of appeal has upheld the decision of the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa in a special parking control case.

The Regional Parking Monitoring Company (APV) had sued a man from Espoo for unpaid monitoring fees, which were 33 in total. The man had failed to pay all the 60 euro fees and the resulting late interest.

What makes the case special is that every time the man’s car was noticed, it was in the parking lot he rented in Suurpello, Espoo.

Man had entered into a lease agreement for a parking space with the Housing Foundation in 2016. He changed his parking space to another space owned by the foundation in 2020, after which APV’s parking supervisors started repeatedly giving him parking fines.

The reason was that the man’s parking permit was not visible properly. The permit was on the dashboard, but the tinted windshield blocked it from being seen completely outside the car.

There was a sign in the parking lot stating that parking is only allowed for those who have rented a parking space.

The man considered that he was free to park in the place for which he paid rent. So he failed to pay the fees.

When unpaid invoices started piling up, APV sued him.

Western Uusimaa however, the district court ruled the case in favor of the man. The court found that the man’s lease agreement for the parking space did not say anything about displaying a parking permit or about parking enforcement in the area in general.

The visibility of the permit was also not announced on the sign about the parking conditions.

There was also no provision in the contract between the man and the landlord, according to which the party to the contract could unilaterally change the lease.

The district court sentenced APV to compensate the man’s court costs in the amount of 7,440 euros.