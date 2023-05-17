Judgments | The man got nervous about spreading the manure, tried to shoot at the police with a bow

The Court of Appeal dismissed the charges of two attempted murders against the man who shot himself with a slingshot. According to the Court of Appeal, the man was guilty of violently resisting an official.

POLICE OFFICER the sentence of the 61-year-old man who shot at me with a crossbow was significantly reduced in the Court of Appeal.

The district court of North Karelia had sentenced the man to six years in prison for two attempted murders and for violently resisting an official.

The situation happened last summer in Liper, after the police had gone to the man’s home to arrest him for disorderly behavior.

According to the indictment, the man first pointed at the police in the yard with a slingshot and then fired three times from the balcony of the house at the police, hitting the police car twice. The policemen were behind the police car and were not injured in the situation.

The man threatened the police to shoot him and also said he could shoot the police himself.

IN COURT the man admitted that he was guilty of violently resisting an official, but denied the charge of attempted murder. He denied that he had tried to kill the police officers and demanded that the appeals court dismiss the charges of attempted murder and reduce the sentence.

The man denied at all that he had even fired a bow in the situation.

According to the court of appeals, the man did shoot three times with a coil spring at the police car and the policemen behind it. However, the Court of Appeal considered it significant that the man had more arrows available in the house. In other words, he would have had the opportunity to shoot more times, which he did not.

The Court of Appeal considered that this speaks against the intent to kill. In its arguments, the court also mentioned that the bow was partly out of order and the arrows were intended for another weapon.

According to the Court of Appeal, based on the man’s actions or other facts that came to light, it could not be concluded that his intention was to kill the police officers.

It was not excluded that the arrows shot by the man could have hit the policemen in a fatal way. However, the Court of Appeal considered it more likely, lest the man’s actions would have caused the death of the police officers crouching behind the police car and wearing protective vests.

The Court of Appeal rejected the charges of two attempted murders and considered that the man was only guilty of violently resisting an official.

However, the Court of Appeal stated that the man’s actions were remarkably dangerous and reprehensible: He threatened to use violence to prevent three police officers from doing their job and also used violence by shooting a bow gun at the police officers. The policemen could have been seriously injured because of this.

The Court of Appeal sentenced Timo Juhani Kinnusen for violently resisting an official to two years and two months in prison.

In addition, he was ordered to pay two police officers one thousand euros in compensation for suffering.

THE POLICE OFFICER had originally gone to the man’s house because the man was nervous about the smell caused by the sludge manure spread on the nearby field. A man who had practiced archery for decades had gone to the field with a bow gun and scared the tractor driver.

The police patrol came to the man’s home first to talk to him, urging him to leave the tractor driver alone. However, the police decided to return to the man after learning that he had gone to the field again with a bow gun.

The police had to order and talk to the man for about an hour, before he finally agreed to come out of the house and give up his harness.