Judgments | The man got angry about his girlfriend’s jogging in Espoo and started beating him

A man in his forties was convicted of assaulting his girlfriend. The woman said that she continued in the violent relationship because the man apologized.

Man assaulted his girlfriend twice. He was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence.

The first assault took place in Espoo in April 2019. The woman was four months pregnant at the time.

The couple had an argument after joint expenses were cancelled. The woman had been going for a run when the man started shouting that she was going to fornicate. The man started abusing the woman.

The man strangled the woman, knocked her to the ground, beat her head on the floor. The man also broke the woman’s clothes.

Abuse after the jealous man wanted to check the woman’s phone. After this, the man let the woman on the balcony to smoke, but followed behind.

On the balcony, the man started barking at the woman like a dog and emptied the contents of a flower pot that served as an ashtray on her.

Later that day, the woman took pictures of her injuries and broken objects on her phone. The man sent the woman a message apologizing.

Second the assault took place two months later in Sastamala. It is not clear from the court documents whether the woman was still pregnant at the time.

The couple had been in a restaurant and the man had become nervous after an unknown man spoke to the woman.

The man took the woman to a cabin, where he abused her by strangling her throat, pulling her hair and beating her head against the couch.

At the end of the events, the woman sent a message to her friend in which she told about the events and asked the friend to call for help if the woman said she was “going to the guy”.

The couple the relationship continued for another two years after the events. The woman said that she was attached to a man who always apologized for his actions.

In court, the man denied the charges. According to the man, they had had an argument, and he had held the woman’s hands to calm her down.

According to the court, the woman’s accounts of the events were detailed. The pictures and messages supported the woman’s story.

Western Uusimaa the district court sentenced a man born in 1982 to four months’ conditional imprisonment for two assaults.

He was ordered to pay the woman a total of 1,800 euros in compensation for pain, discomfort and other temporary inconvenience.

The man appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not grant permission for further processing.