Judgments | The man drank beer, rode his bike over the woman and made her walk too far in the middle of the road

A cyclist collided with a pedestrian on a narrow light traffic lane. The man blamed both the pedestrian and the city for the accident.

Middle aged the man drank a beer at the end of the working day and went cycling home. On the way, he collided with a pedestrian with fatal consequences.

The accident happened in Oulunkylä in the summer of 2019.

The man had enjoyed a beer at lunch and another in the afternoon after work. Then he had gone cycling downhill along the light traffic route.

At the time of the incident, the cyclists had been directed to the same passageway as the pedestrians due to the trolley construction site.

On the downhill, a man ran into a woman who had just left work and was walking.

As a result of the collision, the woman fell and received injuries in the head area that required intensive care. The woman had to stay in the hospital for 10 days and she received several potentially life-threatening intracranial injuries. The woman lost her sense of smell and developed permanent tinnitus.

On a woman there were not many memories of the situation. He said that he saw a “purple figure” coming towards him so that nothing could be done.

The man said that he ran into the woman because he had to focus on the front tire due to the debris on the road.

He said that he made a reflex-like evasive move after noticing that he was on the same line as the pedestrian. Both of them fell as a result of the collision, and the man began to harass the woman because she is walking in the middle of the street.

In court, the man also blamed the city for the accident, because according to the man, the fairway was too narrow and the city should cut the bushes surrounding the fairway better.

In the district court it was found that the man’s speed was clearly too high because he was unable to stop his bike before the collision.

According to the law, the man’s view of the pedestrian’s duty to avoid is not based on the law.

The Helsinki district court sentenced a man born in 1973 to an 80-day fine for endangering traffic safety and causing injury.

He was ordered to pay the victim 11,000 euros for pain, wear and tear and other temporary inconvenience, and a good 11,000 euros for permanent inconvenience.

Man appealed the verdict to the Court of Appeal. He pleaded that he could not be held responsible for negligently made traffic arrangements.

According to the man, the woman’s tinnitus was not a permanent problem either, because it could be treated as symptomless by “unlearning”.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not change the district court’s verdict.

