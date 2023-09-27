Judgments | The man convicted in the attempted murder case of Pekka Kataja was ordered to be released

KKO will decide the actual guilt later, now there is a partial solution.

Basic Finns having served as election manager Pekka Katajan the suspected attempted murder case took a new turn on Wednesday, when the Supreme Court (KKO) ordered the convicted in the case Juha Kalevi Lindroosin to suspend the prison sentence.

The KKO will later give its actual decision on whether he is guilty of aiding and abetting a crime. Wednesday’s solution is therefore a partial solution.

The situation has now changed in the courts in many directions. The Court of Appeal therefore sentenced him to six years of unconditional imprisonment for aiding and abetting an attempted murder and aiding and abetting a gross breach of domestic peace.

Before this, the District Court of Central Finland acquitted him of the charges.

Juniper was a victim of violence at home in the summer of 2020. Two men came to the door with a fake package, saying they were bringing basic Finns’ material. When Kataja opened the door, the perpetrators hit her with a hammer more than 20 times.

The Court of Appeal considered that the act had a political motive.

The prosecutors demanded that Lindroos be punished primarily for attempted murder and aggravated breach of domestic peace, and secondarily for aiding them. The Court of Appeal ended up convicting the man of aiding and abetting crimes.

The evidence presented by the prosecutors did not show that Lindroos had been at the crime scene and had inflicted violence on Kataja.

The man’s fingerprints were found on a fake package that the attackers brought to Kataja. In addition, a similar type of tape was found in the man’s apartment, which was in the package. The man’s car and the car used by the attackers were also similar.

The Court of Appeal found the man guilty of aiding and abetting crimes.

The Court of Appeal ordered Lindroos to pay Kataja approximately 40,000 euros in compensation for, among other things, pain, suffering and permanent inconvenience. KKO also stopped the payment of these now.

Of the work the former city councilor of Jyväskylä was also suspected at one time Teemu from Torsso. Torssonen has previously belonged to basic Finns.

However, the prosecutors did not press charges against Torsso because, according to them, there was no evidence that he had participated in a violent project. Even the additional investigation did not bring new evidence in the matter.