Judgments | The man came home from the hospital and noticed that his friends had taken more than 200,000 euros from him for the “association”

A man in his sixties and his accomplices drained more than 200,000 euros from the bank account of an acquaintance.

Western Uusimaa the district court sentenced a man born in 1958 to one year and five months of suspended imprisonment for aggravated payment instrument fraud.

In less than a year, the man had withdrawn almost 220,000 euros of his funds from the male victim's account.

The victim and the man knew each other from a distance through a mutual acquaintance. An acquaintance also participated in the crime, but died during the criminal investigation.

Man had gotten his hands on the victim's bank account PIN after visiting his home. The victim himself did not use the internet and other people took care of his business and banking affairs.

The man who emptied the victim's account had been transferring money to both his own bank account and the accounts of his young accomplices for months. Some of the accomplices received several hundred euros in fees for transferring the money.

One of the men who participated in the money transfer explained the money transfer by the fact that he had been founding an association with other creators to “improve the quality of life” of creators who were unemployed at the time of the incident.

The victim had been hospitalized for an extended period at the end of 2019. When he finally went home, he noticed that large sums of money had disappeared from his account.

Man denied having committed the crime. The man, who was working as a horseshoe at the time of the incident, said that he had already received money in his account through a deceased acquaintance and had withdrawn it against a bottle of liquor.

The district court did not believe the man's explanation. However, the man survived with a suspended sentence, even though he had previous fraud and forgery crimes under his belt.

The man's accomplices also received sentences.

A man born in 1980 received an 11-month suspended prison sentence for aggravated money laundering, a man born in 1986 received a suspended sentence of half a year for the same crime.

A man born in 1982 received a 60-day fine for negligent money laundering, a woman born in 2001 received a 60-day suspended sentence for money laundering, and a woman born in 1989 received a 70-day fine for money laundering.

The verdict is final.