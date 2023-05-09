Judgments | The man bullied the neighbors so much that he was eventually driven out of his home in Espoo

A man repeatedly disturbs his neighbors in a residential building in Espoo. In the end, the man’s lease was terminated due to the disturbance.

Espoo the city-owned rental company Espoon Asunnot terminated the lease of a retired man after he had repeatedly disturbed his neighbors since June 2021.

The tenant considered the termination of the lease unfounded and filed a lawsuit against Espoo Apartments. The district court of Länsi-Uusimaa rejected the claim in January.

Man had intentionally sprayed some liquid on the residents’ faces in the yard of the house, hit a seven-year-old boy in the face and behaved threateningly towards his neighbor.

In addition, he had tried to run over one resident with his bicycle. The tenant’s behavior was unpredictable and caused fear in other residents.

The man himself denied that he had caused a disturbance in the yard of the property, that he had abused the child and that he had deliberately run over anyone.

According to the man, in one case a neighbor had approached him threateningly. In another case, a child riding a bicycle had hit him in the knees so that he had fallen to his knees from the force of the collision.

According to the tenant, he did not receive a warning from the landlord and the landlord did not contact him before the bailiff delivered the termination notice.

District court considered that witness statements and written notices regarding the disturbance of residential peace show that the tenant caused a disturbance to other residents. Some of the cases had also been reported to the police.

According to the judgment, the landlord had an acceptable reason for terminating the lease and the termination did not require giving a warning.

The district court ordered the tenant to pay Espoo Asunnoi 700 euros as compensation for court costs, including late payment interest.

The Court of Appeal did not grant permission for further proceedings in the case, so the judgment of the district court remains in effect.

