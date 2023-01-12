Judgments | The man broke through the door with a chainsaw and got a shotgun – the court considered the shooting to be an emergency defense

The Supreme Court rejected the charge of attempted murder and held that the shot fired with a shotgun into the intruder’s shoulder was permissible as an emergency act of self-defence.

The Supreme Court has issued a preliminary ruling in the case of a shot fired as emergency protection.

The chain of events in the summer of 2020 started when an intoxicated man had come to the yard of an apartment building of a man he knew at night with a chainsaw and a crowbar. A moment earlier, the men had had an argument on the phone.

The man threatened a man living in an apartment building and his dating partner, who were on the apartment’s balcony, from the yard. The man living in the apartment fired a shot from the balcony with a shotgun near the man in the yard onto the asphalt, and the shots hit his lower limbs.

The threat first broke into the stairwell of the apartment building by breaking the glass of the front door with a crowbar. After this, he tried to break into the apartment of a man he knew by sawing an opening in the door of the apartment with a chainsaw. He managed to saw an opening about 30 centimeters wide and 60 centimeters high in the door.

When the man leaned into the apartment through the hole he saw and tried to open the door, the man in the apartment shot the intruder in the shoulder with a shotgun from a distance of 3-5 meters.

In its decision, the Supreme Court (KKO) considered that the shot of the man in the apartment was permissible as an act of emergency protection. The Supreme Court dismissed the charge of attempted murder.

District court and the Court of Appeal had convicted the man of causing danger with the first shot fired from the balcony and attempted murder with the second shot fired from the door.

The district court considered the shooter’s cause to be an attempt to kill as an exaggeration of emergency protection, for which he was sentenced to a reduced sentence of two years and six months in prison.

The district court’s view was that the shooter and his dating partner would have had the opportunity to call the police already at the point when the threater was in the yard with a chainsaw in his hand.

Since the threatener did not get inside the apartment, according to the district court, it was also not possible to know whether the man had used a chainsaw to injure the duo. The man himself denied his intention to harm those in the apartment and said his intention was to intimidate.

In any case, according to the district court, the shot should have been directed primarily towards the lower limbs and not the upper body.

The man who shot with a shotgun appealed to the Court of Appeal, demanding that the charge of attempted murder be dismissed, but the Court of Appeal did not change the verdict. The man was granted permission to appeal to the Supreme Court regarding the question of whether the action as an emergency guard was permissible or exaggeration of the emergency guard was excusable.

KKO mentions in his decision that in order for the man’s act of self-defense to be considered emergency defense, he should have used the weapon in such a way that it would cause the attacker the least possible injuries.

According to KKO, on the other hand, shooting, for example, at the legs of an intruder was practically difficult because of the door. KKO considered that the accused could not be required to wait to break into the apartment just because he could have used the weapon less dangerously.

According to the Supreme Court, due to the rapidly progressing situation, calling the police and waiting for help would not have prevented the man from breaking into the apartment.

The apartment’s balcony is at a height of five meters, so the residents also had no escape option in the situation.

Because the man first threatened and then saw a hole in the door of the apartment with a chainsaw, the accused had a justified reason to believe that he and his partner were in danger, KKO considered.

According to the Supreme Court’s decision, it was a matter of permitted emergency protection.

“Under these circumstances, the act of defense was necessary to counter the attack. Taking into account in particular the fact that the violent attack by B, who was equipped with a chainsaw, would probably have seriously endangered the life and health of A and his dating partner, the Supreme Court considers that the act of defense has also not exceeded what can be considered to be defensible in the overall assessment.”

According to the Criminal Code, an act of defense necessary to combat an attack that has started or is imminent is permitted as an emergency defense, if the act does not obviously exceed what must be considered defendable in the overall assessment, taking into account the quality and strength of the attack and other circumstances.

The Supreme Court rejected the charge of attempted murder and the compensation claims based on it. The Supreme Court also shortened the man’s sentence for causing danger and the firearms offense to six months’ conditional imprisonment. In other respects, the court judgment was not changed.

On the other hand, KKO also stated that he considers the first shot fired by the man in the yard of the apartment building to be particularly reprehensible and completely exaggerated compared to the threats.

The Supreme Court thought that the shot fired from the balcony probably contributed to the fact that another man had started the attack on the apartment.

The man who tried to break into the apartment was convicted of illegal threats and gross breach of domestic peace.

The matter was clarified on 12.1.2023 at 19:56 in the section that talks about emergency protection. A definition of criminal law related to emergency protection has been added to the article.