Judgments | The man attended recreation days in Helsinki and on the way home set the hall on fire

The arsonist celebrated the employer’s recreation day, and went to continue the evening at the bar. On the way home, the man set the tarpaulin hall on fire.

Far the extended recreation day ended with an arson costing around 30,000 euros.

A man born in 1975 was sentenced to a year’s suspended prison term for aggravated assault.

The man was found guilty of setting fire to the tarpaulin hall located in the yard of the waste treatment plant. The hall and the construction waste inside it were destroyed in the fire.

The man appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not change the judgment of the district court, which is therefore legally binding.

Criminal took place in July 2018 in Helsinki’s Viiki.

The man said that he participated in the employer’s recreation day, the program of which included a day cruise off Helsinki. He said that he drank some alcohol and was slightly intoxicated.

After the cruise, however, the man decided to go to the nearest bar to continue drinking.

When he returned to the cabin at two o’clock in the morning, the man’s stomach had started to turn.

The man had been looking for a place to “squat”, and he had ended up in the yard of the waste treatment plant for his needs. He said that he heard “the ringing of the fence” from the direction of the hall at that time.

According to his own words, the man looked for his phone in the yard for a while and then left the place.

Man denied the charge and demanded its dismissal. According to him, the cause of the fire was unclear. He did not identify himself from the surveillance camera recording, although he stated in the preliminary investigation that “it is most likely me”.

The fire had started at the outer edge of the hall. In general, the alternative that the waste would have caught fire by itself was considered very unlikely by the district court.

Based on the surveillance camera footage, there had been movement on the wall on the side of the fire place in the yard of the hall at 3:25 a.m., and at 03:26 a fire center can be seen in the recording.

The district court considered that based on the evidence, it was shown that the man on the surveillance camera recording set the tarpaulin hall on fire.

The man has convictions related to setting fires from 1992, 1997 and 2002.