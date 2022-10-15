Judgments | The life sentence of the man convicted of the ketamine murder in Vantaa’s Koivukylä remained in court

The Helsinki Court of Appeal dealt with the murder that took place in 2021, for which a 28-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment.

35 years old the man was killed in his own home in March 2021. The man was drugged with ketamine and then stabbed dozens of times all over the body.

Born in 1994 Hemmo Mico Jesper Sallinen was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder. The Court of Appeal confirmed the district court’s verdict.

The victim’s ex-spouse, a woman born in 1987, was also convicted of murder and false reporting, but was acquitted without being sentenced to punishment. The Court of Appeal exempted the woman from paying the victim’s fee to the state and from the costs of the autopsy.

Criminal took place in Vantaa’s Koivukylä in March 2021. The victim’s ex-spouse and her current dating partner had gone to visit the victim.

The victim had been given ketamine, which can cause significant fatigue and hallucinations. While the victim was in a defenseless state, the perpetrators had stabbed him numerous times in the upper body.

After that, the perpetrators had gone to the store to get cleaning tools and cleaned the crime scene. The knife used as an instrument was hidden in the male perpetrator’s cage storage.

Each of the perpetrators denied the crime on their part. The Court of Appeal considers that, unlike the district court’s assessment, it was not established which of the perpetrators committed the violence that led to the loss of life. However, the woman and the man act purposefully and in agreement.

The act was assessed in both courts as planned and particularly brutal and cruel.