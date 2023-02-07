Judgments | The laundry boss accepted gift cards and a television – A man was sentenced in a large bribery scandal

A man in his sixties was sentenced to a five-month suspended prison sentence for aggravated bribery in business.

Western Uusimaa the district court dealt with a case related to a large, nationwide bribery ring.

In 2019, a company that sold cleaning supplies that went bankrupt distributed subscription gifts to companies and officials in the cleaning industry.

The former manager of a laundry in Espoo was sentenced to a five-month suspended prison sentence for taking a gross bribe in business. The judgment is not binding.

According to the court’s estimate, the value of the bribes received by the man was almost 20,000 euros. The man was also ordered to forfeit the value of the bribes to the state.

Crimes took place between 2012 and 2014.

The man, in a supervisory position, ordered the company’s products worth more than 100,000 euros to sell to the laundry. The man had not been given permission to order products from the company.

As a subscription gift, the man received thousands of euros worth of gift cards from, among others, S-Group and Kesko, two televisions, a mobile phone and a Macbook computer.

The laundry company had ethical guidelines, which had an absolutely negative stance on all kinds of bribes.

The guidelines set a limit of 100 euros for receiving benefits. Only the usual gifts were allowed, such as serving lunch or a small Christmas present.

Man denied having committed the crime. He considered that the laundromat would have sold the ordered products at a markup in any case, and therefore no damage occurred.

In addition to that, according to him, there was no explanation that the subscription gifts had an effect on the purchase prices.

According to the view of the representative of the laundry, the company’s aggressive marketing and bribery affected the orders made by the man.

According to the representative, during the preliminary investigation phase, the products ordered by the man had been compared to the unit prices of competing products. It was concluded that some of the products ordered by the man were more expensive than products ordered elsewhere.

According to the district court, taking into account the man’s control over making orders and the considerable value of the customer’s gifts, it was justified to consider that it was a bribe.